scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Oracle launches new Cloud services to help banks meet customer demands

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle on Monday launched Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentised, composable services for the banking industry.

The Cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) suite will give corporate and retail banks the agility to modernise their banking applications to meet customer demands.

“We have built one of the world’s most comprehensive suites of cloud-native SaaS solutions so that banks of all sizes can innovate with speed, security, and scale without compromising their existing environments,” Sonny Singh, EVP and general manager of Oracle Financial Services.

The new services in the suite are enterprise-wide limits and collateral management; real-time ‘ISO20022′ global payment processing; API management; retail onboarding and originations; and new self-service digital experience capabilities.

“Oracle’s investment in SaaS and our data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad provide banks the confidence and ability to rapidly transform their business, optimise operating costs and offer unparalleled customer service,” said Venky Srinivasan, group vice president, APJ and MEA Sales, Oracle FSGBU.

The services can run standalone, work seamlessly together, and coexist with existing applications to help banks lower cost and risk while increasing innovation.

The new services are built and running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including OCI’s Oracle Kubernetes Engine.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Harrison Ford back to bashing Nazis in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Next article
71% Indian professionals confident to retain jobs in 2023 despite global layoffs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

71% Indian professionals confident to retain jobs in 2023 despite global layoffs

News

Harrison Ford back to bashing Nazis in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

News

itel Mobile India announces Hrithik Roshan as new Brand Ambassador to build deeper brand, customer connect

News

'BB16': Shiv Thakare on MC Stan's win: 'Haq hai bhai'

Others

The inspirational story Mani Ram Balwant Rai: Ruling the cosmetic market in Punjab

News

Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

Others

Dileep Heilbronn: A real estate millionaire entrepreneur, self-made designer, car collector and watch collector

Health & Lifestyle

American duo Chock-Bates win ice dance at Four Continents

Technology

Activists protest outside Twitter HQ in support of laid-off workers

News

MC Stan disappointed on bestie Shiv Thakare losing out

Technology

Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Technology

India's PokerBaazi suffers security lapse, users' data exposed: Researcher

Technology

Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi applauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for conducting rare surgery

Technology

Microsoft may bring feature to control RGB lighting on Windows 11

Technology

Garuda Aerospace raises $22 mn, largest funding in Indian drone sector (Ld)

Technology

US foundation offers help for kids with cardiac disorders in UP

Technology

Twitter improves retweet reach, removes filter causing false negatives: Musk

Technology

Apple declines allegation for evading users' privacy controls

Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US