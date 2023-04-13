scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Over 150 AI chatbot apps launched in Q1, user spending up 4,000%

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) After the ChatGPT success, apps with the term ‘AI Chatbot’ or ‘AI Chat’ in either their app name, subtitle, or description on both Google and Apple app stores have increased a whopping 1,480 per cent (year-over-year) in the first quarter this year.

According to analytics firm Apptopia, just this year (through March), 158 such apps have arrived on the app stores.

Downloads of AI chatbot apps increased 1,506 per cent, and in-app purchase (IAP) revenue surged 4,184 per cent, year-over-year, in the first quarter.

“The public launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT product has created a consumer-facing artificial intelligence gold rush, including in the realm of mobile apps,” said Adam Blacker, VP, Insights at Apptopia.

The top 10 AI chatbot apps were responsible for 52 per cent of all AI chatbot app downloads and 72 per cent of their IAP revenue in Q1 2023.

“Like most of these apps, Genie generates revenue by charging users to uncap the app’s usage. Genie is the second most downloaded and second highest revenue-generating AI chatbot app so far in 2023,” Blacker informed.

Most of these apps are made by independent developers and are eventually likely to be surpassed by bigger brands like Microsoft and Google due to their marketing power and brand familiarity.

Microsoft’s search app has already been rebranded as Bing — Your AI copilot.

Since the announcement of its integration with Open AI’s ChatGPT, Bing’s average daily downloads have increased by 1,000 per cent, the report mentioned.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate
Next article
Media outlets NPR, PBS quit Twitter due to 'govt-funded media' labels
This May Also Interest You
News

Ashi Singh likes to spend with her furry friends, says 'they are family'

Technology

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

Sports

Ten things learned this week in LaLiga Santander

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

Sports

UEFA receives three bids for Euro 2028 and 2032

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

SpaceX’s Starship ‘ready for launch’, says Elon Musk

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

Sports

Indian team to take part in IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania C'ship in Thailand

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh defeat Ireland by seven wickets in one-off Test

News

Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US