scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) More than 51 million virtual reality (VR) headsets have been shipped worldwide in the past five years, a new report showed on Monday, as Big Tech firms bets big on Metaverse and other augmented reality (AR)-VR technologies.

According to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com, the installed Base of VR headsets is likely to surge from 51 million to almost 100 million by 2024.

The global VR headset sales are expected to bring in $9.1 billion in revenue in 2023, or 13 per cent more than last year. This also represents a significant increase from the $3.4 billion the entire market grossed just three years ago, said the report.

“Over the past years, the global VR demand has increased significantly. Although gaming remains at the forefront of consumer VR, the technology has found other use cases, like virtual concerts and virtual workouts,” the report noted.

Many businesses have also increased their usage of virtual reality, from teaching and designing, to manufacturing and creating a better user experience.

A Statista survey shows that over 65 per cent of total VR headset sales were made in 2021 and 2022, record years for VR shipments.

More than 14.2 million VR headsets were shipped in 2021 alone, almost double the number seen a year before.

In 2022, total shipments jumped to over 19 million worldwide, or more than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined.

“Statista expects another 21.7 million units to be shipped this year, despite the sales slowing down. By 2024, the installed base of VR headsets is expected to hit almost 100 million worldwide,” the report mentioned.

More than 30 per cent of total revenue comes from China, the world’s largest VR market.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

News

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

News

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Sports

IPL 2023: Nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium, says KKR on fans denied entry over wearing Mohun Bagan shirts

News

'Doosri Maa' actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that 'shape her overall appeal'

Sports

IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts

Sports

Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

News

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

News

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US