scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Over 9 in 10 Indian consumers want all-in-one platform for entertainment: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) More than nine in 10 Indian consumers, that is about 95 per cent, want an all-in-one platform to get better entertainment experiences, a new report said on Monday.

While 72 per cent of consumers in the country said they would pay for an all-in-one platform for their entertainment services, five in six want the option to share their streaming profiles across platforms for better content personalisation, according to the report by Accenture.

“With growing focus on revenue over content and rising customer dissatisfaction with their media experiences, the streaming industry is at a critical stage of evolution,” said Saurabh Kumar Sahu, managing director and lead for Communications, Media and Technology industry group, Accenture in India.

“To stay relevant and profitable in an increasingly competitive media landscape, streaming service providers need to reimagine the entertainment ecosystem keeping in mind consumer needs for simplicity, customisation and affordability,” he added.

Moreover, the report also revealed that around 41 per cent of consumers in India unsubscribed from at least one of the top five streaming video-on-demand services in the last 12 months and 42 per cent said that they plan to remove one or more in the next 12 months.

Over six in 10 consumers (62 per cent) in the country reported frustration at finding something to watch.

While 77 per cent of users reported feeling overwhelmed by the range of streaming services available, 30 per cent said it takes more than 10 minutes to settle on a streaming choice, said the report.

Further, the report mentioned three emerging roles for entertainment companies competing for consumers’ time, attention and money are– audience aggregators, audience cultivators and content merchants.

“The shifts in consumer preferences and behaviour point towards the need for aggregation. As value becomes the key determinant of success, media companies need to become more customer-centric using data and analytics,” said Neeraj Sharma, managing director of Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India.

“Prior to the pandemic, star presence was a big draw for video streaming content, however in the post-pandemic economy story, treatment and performances have emerged as the real hero,” he added.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Teenage pregnancy in Philippines declines in past 5 yrs
Next article
Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'

Health & Lifestyle

Teenage pregnancy in Philippines declines in past 5 yrs

News

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor in fun, fresh full of youth spirit

News

From Jackie's manjira to Bharti's dance moves, 'Li'l Champs' finale is a treat

Technology

Australian cyberbullying hits concerning level: Official

Technology

AMD launches Ryzen 7020 series chips for mobile in India

Sports

It's a really united front within the group: Lanning on Gardner's criticism of January 26 match

Sports

I think Pegula is mentally rock solid: John McEnroe

News

Richa Chadha's next is based on true stories of Covid second wave

Technology

Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks Akshay Kumar for making his first Hindi foray ‘Selfiee’ possible

News

The truth behind the viral ‘Haldi’ pic of Athiya Shetty

News

Deepika Padukone on working with Shah Rukh Khan: I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star

News

How Iqra Shaikh prepped to perfect 'khari boli' for 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai'

News

Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman is no more

News

Cate Blanchett considered retiring from acting after demanding last role

Sports

SA20: Van der Merwe's six of the best powers Sunrisers to bonus point win

Sports

Australian Open: Magda Linette stuns Caroline Garcia to reach her first grand slam quarterfinal

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Rwanda's fairytale run continues with surprise win over West Indies

Technology

Waited 6 months to join Google: Sacked Indian-origin techie

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US