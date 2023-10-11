Over 91 mn shoppers visit Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ festive sales in 2 days

E-commerce major Flipkart said on Tuesday that over 91 million customer visited its Early Access sale and Day 1 of the 10th edition of its ‘Big Billion Days 2023’ festive sales. The annual shopping festival, which officially commenced on October 8 (with Early Access opening on October 7 for VIP and Plus customers), witnessed growth in Plus Visitor base with a 7 times spike in orders over daily transactions.

“Through innovative technology, diverse affordable payment options and a truly accessible marketplace, we continue to redefine the shopping experience for millions of customers in India,” said Arief Mohamad, Vice President – Customer Growth and Loyalty, Flipkart.

According to the company, early trends indicate a buoyant customer sentiment overall, with categories such as mobiles, appliances, lifestyle, BGM (beauty and general merchandise), electronics and home witnessing the highest demand among customers.

Smartphones in the Rs 20,000 and above segment witnessed a surge in demand among metro and Tier 2+ audiences.

Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad saw the highest number of shoppers, followed by Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Gurugram.

“Interestingly, Hisar, Lucknow and Patna were also among the top cities that saw a surge in orders placed by festive shoppers,” said the company.

Lifestyle sellers on the marketplace experienced a 10 times growth in the orders placed, compared to the pre-festive period, followed by furniture and electronics with 8 times and 7 times growth, respectively.

Flipkart Pay Later witnessed a 5 times spike in daily transactions during Early Access and Day 1, while EMI-based purchases witnessed a 20 times rise, according to the company.