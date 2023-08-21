scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Over 947mn cyberattacks blocked in India out of 1.1bn worldwide in Q2: Report 

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) More than 947 million cyberattacks blocked in India, out of a global total of 1.1 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, a new report showed on Monday. 

According to the Tata Capital-funded company Indusface, this figure reflects a sharp escalation of 90 per cent in the frequency of cyberattacks on Indian websites during Q2, as compared to Q1, which recorded 500 million attacks.

“The India story is an exciting one and looks like even the bad actors have noticed it. While we track the growth in attacks worldwide, no other major geography saw an increase of 90 per cent on attacks,” said Ashish Tandon, CEO of Indusface.

Banking and insurance and healthcare were the particularly targeted sectors that were heavily affected as each website in this sector faced bot attacks.

The majority of bot attacks increased by 48 per cent in Q2 (88 million attacks) compared to Q1, 2023 (59 million attacks), underlining the pervasive nature of this threat.

DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attacks also increased significantly, seeing a 75 per cent upswing from the previous quarter globally.

Following India, the countries from which the most attacks originated were the US and the UK, according to the report.

“DDoS continues to be the #1 threat vector. Enterprises continue to prioritise application availability for legitimate users and risk DDoS attacks as the implications of false positives are significant. This is because most methods to combat DDoS don’t adapt well enough especially when there are bursts in traffic on legitimate use cases such as a year-end tax return filing,” Tandon said.

In addition, the report mentioned that the total number of DDoS attacks globally reached 8,72,105,826, while bot attacks amounted to 88,186,868, emphasising the scale of the cyber threat landscape.

–IANS

shs/pgh

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vax prior to Covid prevented post-infection deaths by 60%: ICMR study
Next article
One thing I want in this team is to make sure everyone is okay to bat anywhere, says Rohit Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

One thing I want in this team is to make sure everyone is okay to bat anywhere, says Rohit Sharma

Health & Lifestyle

Vax prior to Covid prevented post-infection deaths by 60%: ICMR study

News

‘Bedard Daadi Chane’, a soul-stirring melody by 11 year-old Ayaan Sajjad, celebrates 1st anniversary

Technology

Netweb doubles down on specialised design, manufacturing to serve world markets: CMD (Lead)

Sports

It was difficult to fit two wrist spinners, Kuldeep is a little bit ahead: Agarkar on Chahal’s exclusion

Sports

For head coach Stimac, Asian Games is the priority in hectic September

Technology

Chandrayaan-3's lander and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter starts talking to each other

Sports

Viktor Hovland shoots course-record 61 to win BMW championships, three Koreans qualify for Tour Championships

News

Aamir Khan is a genius mind in Bollywood, says Kareena Kapoor

Health & Lifestyle

How stress can turn deadly for pilots

Technology

Netweb expanding specialised design, manufacturing to serve world markets: India head

Technology

Tesla admits data breach impacting 75,000 employees was insiders' job

News

Kareena on working with Alia: 'There are so many great directors; whoever has great script'

Sports

ATP Ranking: Djokovic closes in on World No. 1 Alcaraz after Cincinnati title; Rune achieves career-high of world no.4

Sports

K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson named as reserve player (Ld)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Teams play for pride in final league matches

News

What made Amitabh Bachchan miss Abhishek Bachchan?

News

Why Sushmita Sen is perfect to play Shreegauri Sawant in ‘Taali’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US