Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been quite painful

In a Twitter Spaces interview, Twitter CEO Elon Musk told the BBC that running Twitter has been 'quite painful' and a 'rollercoaster' for him.

By Agency News Desk
Elon Musk and Twitter

San Francisco, April 12 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday told the BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” and a “rollercoaster” for him. In a Twitter Spaces interview with the BBC, the tech billionaire mentioned that he would sell the company if the right person came along.

When asked whether he had any regrets about buying Twitter, Musk replied that the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party”.

He bought Twitter for $44 billion in October last year.

Moreover, when asked about his tenure thus far during the interview, Musk said: “It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster”.

“It has been really quite a stressful situation over the last several months,” he added, but mentioned that he still felt that buying the company was the right thing to do.

He further stated that things are going “reasonably well”, adding that site usage is up and “the site works”.

Because of the workload, “I sometimes sleep in the office,” he admitted, adding that he has a spot on a couch in a library “that nobody goes to”.

In addition, the billionaire addressed his occasionally controversial tweets, saying, “Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times?” Yes”.

“I believe I should refrain from tweeting after 3 a.m.,” he added.

–IANS

shs/dpb

