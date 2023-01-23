scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Pakistan's mobile phone imports decline 66% in 1st half of FY 2023

By News Bureau

Islamabad, Jan 23 (IANS) Pakistan’s mobile phone imports declined by 66 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year 2022-2023, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year, according to official figures.

The mobile phone imports into the country were recorded at $362.86 million in July-December of the ongoing fiscal year as against the imports of $1,090.64 million during the same months of fiscal year 2021-22, showing a decline of 66.73 per cent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) figures revealed.

Meanwhile, on the year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 69.1 per cent during the month of December 2022 when compared to the same month of last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Bureau as saying.

However, on the month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 12.04 per cent during December 2022, as compared to the imports of $64.52 million during November 2022, according to the PBS data.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Google pauses green card applications from employees amid layoffs
Next article
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare get into ugly fight; the latter says, “Arey 10-minute mein relation change kartey ho aise dost ho tum log”
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

Sports

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sports

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Sports

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Sports

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Technology

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

Technology

FuelBuddy raises $20 mn, aims to expand global footprint

Technology

Developing a fully cloud-native Banking as a service infrastructure: Decentro Founder

Technology

Amazon launches dedicated air cargo network in India

News

Luv Ranjan reveals why his films always have women as villains

News

Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan to launch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says ‘I have something for you’

Dialogues

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s comedy dialogues will make you fall in love

News

Anurag Kashyap shares his working experience with Alaya F, Karan Mehta

News

Shah Rukh Khan urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch ‘Pathaan’ in theatres

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Sports

Smriti, Deepti, Richa, Renuka included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2022

Sports

Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal

Technology

Why Musk hates alcohol but likes red wine in a fine glass

News

Ajay Devgn extends his wishes to Athiya Shetty, and K.L Rahul ahead of their wedding

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US