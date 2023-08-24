scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Parker Solar Probe makes sixth Venus flyby on way to Sun

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Aug 24 (IANS) NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has successfully completed its sixth Venus flyby using the planet’s gravity to aim toward a record-setting series of flights around the Sun that start next month.

On August 21, just before 8:03 a.m. EDT, Parker Solar Probe zoomed past Venus moving approximately more than 24 km per second.

The spacecraft passed 4,003 km above the Venusian surface as it curved around the planet toward the inner solar system.

“Parker Solar Probe remains on track to make its closest flybys yet of the Sun,” said Nick Pinkine, Parker Solar Probe mission operations manager from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Maryland.

“Parker’s success is a tribute to the entire mission team, but I’m especially proud of the mission operators and the job they’ve done over the past five years to ensure the flawless operation of this incredible, history-making spacecraft,” Pinkine added.

Venus gravity assists are essential to guiding Parker Solar Probe progressively closer to the Sun; the spacecraft relies on the planet to reduce its orbital energy, which in turn allows it to travel closer to the Sun — where, since 2018, it has been exploring the origins and unlocking the secrets of the solar wind and other properties of the near-Sun environment at their source.

This was the Parker mission’s sixth of seven planned Venus gravity assists. This week’s flyby served as an orbit manoeuvre applying a velocity change — called “delta-V” — on Parker Solar Probe, reducing its orbital speed by about 9,547 km per hour.

The manoeuver changed the spacecraft’s orbit and set Parker Solar Probe up for its next five close passes by the Sun, the first of which will occur on September 27.

On each close approach (known as perihelion), Parker Solar Probe will set or match its own speed and distance records when it comes to within just 7.3 million kilometres from the solar surface, while moving close to 394,800 miles per hour.

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe, aims to explore the mysteries of the Sun.

The primary science goals for the mission are to trace the flow of energy and understand the heating of the solar corona and to explore what accelerates the solar wind. Parker Solar Probe also provides a statistical survey of the outer corona.

–IANS

rvt/arm


4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana reacts on 69th National Film Awards: 'Grateful for whatever Krishna give, didn't give me'
Next article
Wrestler Antim Panghal hopes to translate U20 World Championship success at the Asian Games
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Phalguni Singh’s goal takes NorthEast United to the semifinals

News

69th National Film Awards: Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' clinches Best Gujarati Film

Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal hopes to translate U20 World Championship success at the Asian Games

News

Kangana reacts on 69th National Film Awards: 'Grateful for whatever Krishna give, didn't give me'

Sports

World Badminton Championship: men's pair Satwik-Chirag advances to quarters; Treesa-Gayatri ousted in women's doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Covid new variants BA.2.86, EG. 5.1 does not pose any danger to Indians: Experts

News

69th National Awards: ‘Rocketry’ wins Best Film; ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ shine in technical awards

News

National Film Awards: ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ wins Best Tamil Film

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Former champions East Bengal and Gokulam go head to head in quarterfinal

News

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wins Best Feature Film at 69th National Film Awards

Technology

Indian gaming industry should develop games based on our culture: Ministry

Sports

Essex sign fast-bowler Umesh Yadav for final three games of County Championship season

News

69th National Film Awards: Pankaj Tripathi dedicates Best Supporting Actor award to his late father

Sports

Hasnain, Dahani, Qadir named in Pakistan Shaheens' squad for Asian Games men’s T20 cricket event

Technology

Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3's success

News

69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ wins Best Feature Film on National Integration

Technology

Users can now see speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Meet

News

69th National Film Awards: 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi' sweep technical awards

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US