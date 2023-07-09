scorecardresearch
Patchy coverage, less affordable handsets delay mass 5G adoption in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Although 5G services were introduced in India in October, 2022, they are still not widely available across the country, resulting in patchy network coverage, a report has said

Also, a lack of awareness on use cases and few 5G handsets in the Rs 10,000 and below range might delay the mass 5G adoption in the country, according to Counterpoint Research.

“There’s still a long way to go, especially in terms of network coverage,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint.

Despite the current limitations, the increasing number of 5G smartphones in the market and their growing popularity indicate a promising future for India’s 5G ecosystem.

India’s 5G smartphone sales surpassed the remarkable 100 million mark for the first time in May 2023 and, at the same time, also crossed 4G smartphone shipments per month, according to Counterpoint data.

What’s particularly noteworthy is the increasing popularity of 5G smartphones in lower price bands, specifically those priced below Rs 20,000, said the report.

In 2021, 5G smartphones accounted for only 4 per cent of sales in this price segment but that figure has soared to 14 per cent in 2022.

“The 5G penetration will continue to increase with multiple launches and high demand for 5G phones among consumers, ahead of the upcoming festive season,” said Shilpi Jain, senior analyst.

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are picking up the trend and launching 5G phones in the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 range, which, in turn, has accelerated 5G adoption, she mentioned.

