scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Patent filings soar 13.6% in India, tech domain leads

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) India witnessed a significant increase in patent filings in FY22 with a 13.6 per cent growth rate (year-on-year), the highest annual increase in the last decade, a report showed on Wednesday.

Further, the year witnessed a rise in the share of domestic filings to 44.4 per cent of total patents filed, compared to 41.6 per cent in FY2021, according to Nasscom which released the report on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day.

Out of the 584,000 patents filed in India between FY2010 and FY2022, 266,000 were from the technology domain, and 160,000 of these technology patents were from emerging technologies like AI, IoT, big data, cybersecurity and Blockchain.

Of the total patents filed in the telecommunications sector, around 2.4 per cent were related to emerging areas such as 5G and 6G.

“India’s adoption of emerging technologies has led to a surge in innovation, as evidenced by the increasing number of patent filings. This trend highlights India’s position on the global innovation map and its leadership in emerging technologies such as AI,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

To further boost domestic patent filings, partnerships among various stakeholders will be crucial in creating and raising awareness about intellectual property, she added.

Patents related to AI and IoT for various applications such as building automation, smart wearables, neural networks and connected healthcare accounted for more than 50 per cent of the patents filed across emerging technologies.

In addition, Pattern Analysis and Image Analysis emerged as another important area, accounting for 28 per cent of all patents filed.

The number of patents related to Blockchain witnessed a CAGR of over 25 per cent, over the same period.

“To accelerate the development of India’s intellectual property creation ecosystem, it is imperative to establish clear timelines for both applicants and examiners for each process/office action,” said the report.

Additionally, a forum that brings together stakeholders from academia, industry, start-ups, and the legal fraternity can play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of co-innovation, it added.

–IANS

na/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Dell launches new laptop series, desktop in India
Next article
Jaden Pariat becomes first Indian in six years to finish on podium in British F4 Championship
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Technology

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC biz takes a beating

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's 3/22 helps CSK restrict SRH to 134/7

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s sweetest birthday post for their daughter Nysa Devgn as she turns 20

Sports

IPL 2023: 37 crore viewers watched the first 19 matches on TV, says Disney Star

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC gives Centre more time for response to plea over vulture population decline

Health & Lifestyle

India's vision for healthcare is universal, says PM Modi

Sports

La Liga: Relegation duels intensify with focus on a big clash at the top in Spain's Matchday 30

Sports

Ajinkya Rahane recalled to India Test squad for WTC final against Australia (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood to miss final stages of the tournament: Reports

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in anarkali dress at 'PS: 2' event

Sports

'Serious allegations': SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea for sexual harassment case against WFI chief

News

Aayush Sharma gets legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid origins 'may never be revealed': Top Chinese scientist

News

'Brilliant improviser, fully committed': Richard Madden can't stop praising PC

News

Disney kicks off layoffs, 4K employees to be impacted

News

Jennifer Grey says she declined reprising 'Friends' role due to 'bad anxiety'

News

Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US