scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Indian fintech giant Paytm on Wednesday reported its financial performance for FY23, where its revenues swelled to Rs 7,991 crore for the fiscal year.

Just inches away from a billion dollars, Paytm’s revenue puts it the leading spot in the Indian fintech space and miles ahead of the likes of PhonePe or GooglePay. To put it into perspective, Paytm’s Q4 revenues of Rs 2,334 crore were still ahead of PhonePe’s revenues of Rs 1,912 crore for the first nine months of the calendar year 2022.

While PhonePe and Google Pay are focused on UPI P2P, Paytm has taken the cake with its diversification of business. In fact, Paytm has been focused on merchant payments, where it actually makes money.

In the fourth quarter, Paytm also recorded UPI incentives worth Rs 182 crore in the quarter, up by 101 per cent on a yearly basis.

Paytm has built a key differentiation in the market for itself with the widest array of payment instruments like Wallet, UPI, Postpaid, Food Wallet, Fastag and a variety of banking products available through Paytm Payments Bank.

For offline transactions, the company has devices like Paytm QR code, Android Smart POS, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) device, IoT devices and the soundbox.

Furthermore, the company has built a solid lending business, wherein it has seen a 364 per cent increase in the value of loans distributed through its platform.

In Q4 FY 2023, revenue for financial services and others grew 183 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 475 crore. For FY 2023, revenue from Financial Services and others jumped 252 per cent to Rs 1,540 crore.

All of this has also made Paytm profitable. The company which reported operating profitability in the third quarter, has further grown it to Rs 101 crore. For the full year, Paytm has silenced critics with an improvement of Rs 1,342 crore in EBITDA before ESOP costs.

With significant investments in sales, manpower, and improvement in the technology platform, while continuing to grow its revenue, Paytm’s leadership across its diverse businesses is expected to grow.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

News

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

Technology

Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing

News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

News

Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Sports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US