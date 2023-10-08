scorecardresearch
'Paytm Se ONDC Network' offers up to Rs 150 discount on all products with free delivery

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) on Sunday announced the Super Saver Weekend offers on 'Paytm se ONDC Network'.

By Agency News Desk
Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) on Sunday announced the Super Saver Weekend offers on ‘Paytm se ONDC Network’. Under this, users can get flat discounts and exclusive deals while placing an order.

The company is a leading buyer app on the ONDC Network and has been growing exponentially offering 200+ brands across different categories.

On Paytm ONDC Food, the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 150 which includes free delivery.

Similarly on Grocery, Electronics, Fashion & Accessories, and Home & Kitchen Essentials, users can avail Rs 125 off on a minimum order value of Rs 250.

This offer is applicable across India and valid till October 31.

Additionally, the company is offering a flat 10 per cent discount on electronics worth Rs 1,000 and above.

Paytm was the first to go live on the ONDC Network and launched Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app powered by PEPL.

“As the most popular buyer app on the ONDC Network, we enable users to seamlessly shop, revamping their online retail experience with amazing offers across top brands. With this Super Saver Weekend discount sale, we aim to offer a wide variety of products at affordable prices to our users,” said a PEPL spokesperson.

Backed by the government, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been created to democratise the existing ecommerce ecosystem of the country.

Since its launch in Bengaluru, ONDC has expanded its presence to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Bagalkot and Lucknow.

3
