Paytm Travel Carnival offers exciting discounts on flights, buses, trains

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns India’s leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Wednesday announced ‘Paytm Travel Carnival’ from May 1-5.

With this sale, users will be able to book flight, train and bus tickets for the summer holiday season through Paytm app and get attractive discounts, said the company.

The carnival will see participation from major airlines — IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst, Vistara, Akasa Air, AirAsia, and Air India.

The company is offering instant discounts of up to 15 per cent on domestic and up to 10 per cent on international flight ticket bookings through bank offers from RBL Bank (Credit Card and Credit Card EMI), Yes Bank (Credit Card) and HSBC India (Credit Card and Credit Card EMI).

Additionally, it is offering a special fare for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel. For further convenience, users can opt for zero convenience fee charge.

The company said it is also offering up to 25 per cent discount on bus bookings with an additional 10 per cent off on specific operators. Under Best Price Guaranteed, it assures users of the lowest price across 2,500+ operators.

For train tickets, the company is offering a zero payment gateway charge on payments through UPI. With Paytm app, users can book tatkal tickets, check the PNR status of their bookings, track trains live, and get 24X7 customer support for all the train travel queries.

“Additionally, if users are unsure of their plan but want to lock in their tickets at the sale fares, they can purchase ‘Cancel Protect Cover’ which enables them to claim 100 per cent refund if they cancel their flight, train and bus tickets on Paytm, without any hidden charges or cancellation fee,” the company informed.

This gives users the opportunity to book tickets now during the Paytm Travel Carnival and plan their trip later or cancel if needed, without losing any money.

Paytm is the preferred online platform for travel bookings and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent.

–IANS

na/dpb

