scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Paytm UPI SDK brings India's fastest UPI payments for merchant apps

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Thursday brought Paytm UPI software development kit (SDK) for its merchants, a game-changing product that enables quick, one step UPI payments that never fail.

With UPI Lite and now Paytm UPI SDK, the company is now offering its two-sided ecosystem of consumers and merchants fail-proof UPI payments.

An industry-first solution designed for apps, Paytm UPI SDK ensures fail-proof, superfast UPI payments directly from the merchant’s app.

“As a full-stack payments solution provider, Paytm has been at the forefront of driving innovation in mobile payments. With Paytm UPI SDK, we have enabled fail-proof, superfast payments which ensures merchants do not have to worry about payment failures,” said a Paytm Payments Services spokesperson.

Being the lightest SDK in the market, it ensures that the merchant’s app size remains small for a smoother experience.

“Through our innovative payments solutions, we are empowering our existing merchant partners to grow their business,” the spokesperson added.

Being almost half the size of its competitors, Paytm UPI SDK is the smallest in the industry, ensuring that the merchant’s app remains lightweight yet packed with all the powerful features of UPI.

Additionally, Paytm UPI SDK offers easy, low-code integration with fully customisable UI themes and priority customer support.

With Paytm UPI SDK, payments become faster than ever before without any external redirection, as users do not have to switch between merchant and payment apps to complete transactions.

“For merchants, this is an advantage as lesser steps taken to complete a UPI payment leads to reduction in transaction time and lower or no payment failures,” according to the company.

Powered by the technology of Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm UPI SDK is distributed to existing online merchants by Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of OCL.

Paytm UPI SDK currently supports payments from UPI-linked bank accounts and RuPay credit cards.

It will soon support payments with UPI Lite to completely eliminate transaction failures for small value payments, said the company.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Next article
Another US state bans kids from social media without parental consent
This May Also Interest You
News

Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s

Technology

OpenAI trained its AI models on YouTube data: Report

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, 16, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia

Technology

Another US state bans kids from social media without parental consent

News

Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Sports

Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarterfinals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look

Sports

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt’s comfy airport look is all hearts

News

New lawsuit against Bill Cosby by 9 women alleging sexual assault

Technology

Judge orders cops to evict Twitter from US office over unpaid rent

Technology

Twitter sued for $250 mn over 'wilful' music copyright infringement

News

6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Technology

Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

Technology

Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds

Sports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

Technology

UN chief calls for stemming online hate, bolstering social cohesion

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US