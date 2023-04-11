scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Pegasus-style spyware attack hit journalists, politicians via iPhone exploits

The fear of Pegasus-style spyware attack resurfaced after researchers at Microsoft and the digital rights group Citizen Lab identified new victims

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The fear of Pegasus-style spyware attack resurfaced on Tuesday after researchers at Microsoft and the digital rights group Citizen Lab identified new victims in North America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East — once again from an Israel-based spyware maker.

Hackers used QuaDream spyware to send malicious calendar invites and hack the iPhones of journalists, political opposition figures, and an NGO worker.

“Based on an analysis of samples shared with us by Microsoft Threat Intelligence, we developed indicators that enabled us to identify at least five civil society victims of QuaDream’s spyware,” Citizen Lab said in a statement.

The researchers identified traces of a suspected iOS 14 zero-click exploit used to deploy QuaDream’s spyware.

The exploit was deployed as a zero-day against iOS versions 14.4 and 14.4.2, and possibly other versions.

“The suspected exploit, which we call ‘ENDOFDAYS’, appears to make use of invisible iCloud calendar invitations sent from the spyware’s operator to victims,” said Citizen Lab of the University of Toronto’s Munk School.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence analysts named the threat group as “DEV-0196” linked to Israel-based private sector offensive actor (PSOA) known as QuaDream.

QuaDream reportedly sells a platform they call REIGN to governments for law enforcement purposes. REIGN is a suite of exploits, malware, and infrastructure designed to exfiltrate data from mobile devices.

REIGN, like NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, reportedly utilises zero-click exploits to hack into target devices.

“Citizen Lab was able to identify operator locations for QuaDream systems in the following countries: Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Ghana, Israel, Mexico, Romania, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan,” the tech giant revealed.

QuaDream has had a partnership with a Cypriot company called InReach, with whom it is currently embroiled in a legal dispute.

“Numerous key individuals associated with both companies have prior connections with another surveillance vendor, Verint, as well as Israeli intelligence agencies,” the reports mentioned.

An Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying in a TechCrunch report that “there’s no evidence showing the exploit discovered by Microsoft and Citizen Lab has been used after March 2021, when the company released an update”.

QuaDream was mentioned in a December 2022 report from Meta, which reportedly took down 250 accounts associated with the company.

According to the report, Meta observed QuaDream testing its ability to exploit iOS and Android mobile devices with the intent “to exfiltrate various types of data including messages, images, video and audio files, and geolocation”.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Non-life insurers to punish fraudulent hospitals
Next article
All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai to earn first two points in last-ball thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: Chawla, Behrendorff three-fers, Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai's win in last-ball thriller (Ld)

News

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai to visit India for release of anime feature 'Suzume'

News

Kannada action thriller ‘Kabzaa’ OTT premiere announced

Sports

Rahim hits brace as Chennaiyin beat NorthEast United 4-2 to make statement start at Super Cup

News

Shweta Basu Prasad’s short-film ‘Retake’ to be premiered at The New York Indian Film Festival

News

Godiva confirmed on Ostrava V Plamenech alongside with Septic Flesh and Kissin Dynamite!

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead

Health & Lifestyle

Non-life insurers to punish fraudulent hospitals

Sports

Expect a good crowd throughout the Super Cup: IM Vijayan

Sports

IPL 2023: Contrasting fifties from Axar, Warner take Delhi to 172 against Mumbai

Sports

Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League

Sports

Sapporo's bid to host Winter Olympics faces potential postponement

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Health & Lifestyle

Amid Covid surge, face masks mandatory in Gurugram

Health & Lifestyle

Srinath Perur to head jury for Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2023

Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US