scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

People more likely to get attracted to partners who look like them

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, July 8 (IANS) People are more likely to get attracted to those with whom they share a facial resemblance, suggests an interesting study.

A team of researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia studied hundreds of heterosexual participants during short speed-dating sessions. The experiment consisted of 682 participants and 2,285 speed-dating interactions where participants of the opposite sex interacted for three minutes at a time.

After each interaction, participants rated each other on facial attractiveness, and kindness and understanding. The team then analysed their facial images to calculate facial masculinity, averageness and similarity between interaction partners.

“We found that participants rated partners who had geometrically average faces and faces similar to their own as more attractive,” said lead author Amy Zhao, a doctoral student from UQ’s School of Psychology.

“Participants also received higher facial attractiveness ratings from partners of the same ethnicity, compared to those from a different ethnicity. “Interestingly, people with similar facial features rated each other as appearing more kind, regardless of ethnicity,” Zhao said.

She noted that the study, published in Evolution and Human Behavior, is the first to use face-to-face interactions where participants rate each other in person.

“These findings address major limitations in past studies which involved participants rating a series of photographs or computer-generated faces,” Zhao said.

“Our findings suggest that faces that look similar spark a sense of kinship, causing people to feel comfort, familiarity and belonging with those who look like them,” she added. Better understanding of how people rate attractiveness, could assist with dating and forming romantic relationships, Zhao said.

–IANS

rvt/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nikhil D'Souza: My songs are about ecstasy and pitfalls in a relationship
Next article
You can never tell a film will become a cult while filming it: Vipin Sharma
This May Also Interest You
News

You can never tell a film will become a cult while filming it: Vipin Sharma

News

Nikhil D'Souza: My songs are about ecstasy and pitfalls in a relationship

News

From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his 'Oo Antava' tours

News

Christopher Nolan's biographical drama 'Oppenheimer' has no CGI

News

WGA protests gain support from 'Ugly Betty' cast and crew

News

Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest

News

'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

News

When Leonardo DiCaprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’

Technology

1st 'tooth regrowth' drug to enter human clinical trials in 2024

Technology

Cocaine, alcohol abuse linked to brain changes, cognitive decline

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gurmeet, Debina visit Varanasi for youngest daughter Divisha's Mundan

News

Danny DeVito wants to reprise his Penguin role

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

News

Shraddha Kapoor jets off for shoot of ‘Stree 2’

News

Ashneer Grover to shake up auditions of 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets off social media chatter; Kiara is Netizens' favourite

Technology

No trace of Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde amid Twitter-Threads drama

News

Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US