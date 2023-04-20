scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

PFC okays largest-ever Rs 633 cr EV financing facility to BluSmart Mobility

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) In the largest EV asset financing deal in India, the Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) on Thursday sanctioned a loan of Rs 633 crore to Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) for purchase of 5,000 passenger electric vehicles (EVs) and 1,000 cargo EVs.

The passenger EVs will be leased to BluSmart Mobility Pvt Ltd (BMPL) to expand its fleet of ride-hailing cabs. The first tranche of the loan has been disbursed and the first lot of EV cabs has hit the roads of Delhi, the corporation said in a statement.

“E-mobility adoption is going on at a fast pace in the country. Through this funding, PFC has endeavoured to contribute towards India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) goals and this will go a long way for moving towards a healthy and sustainable mode of transport,” PFC Chairman and Managing Director Ravinder Singh Dhillon said.

The 5,000 e4Ws funded by PFC are likely to result in emission savings of over 1,00,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent — equivalent to the amount of CO2 absorbed by over 5 million fully grown trees in a year.

BluSmart has the largest fleet of electric cabs and the largest network of EV fast charging stations across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

The company has completed more than 5 million all-electric trips, covering over 185 million clean kms with over 1.7 million plus app downloads.

BluSmart has raised $75 million (in equity and venture debt) by BP Ventures, Mayfield, Survam Partners, and 9Unicorn fund among others.

Also, it secured EV asset financing of total $150 million by DFIs, including financing funds of $35 million from the IREDA.

“India is set to play a pivotal role in driving global disruption in the electric mobility sector. We are excited with this financing through PFC which will help us deploy more EVs on the streets of our cities and continue to build on our vision to create a unique customer experience through electric mobility in India,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-founder of BluSmart.

With this sanction, PFC is supporting the government’s vision of reducing dependency on fossil fuel, promoting electric mobility in the country and contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
From contestant to host of a reality show, Divya Agarwal is set for 'K.I.N.K'
Next article
Darkly comedic ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ premiere announced
This May Also Interest You
News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui back on the big screen with Jogira Sara Ra Ra!

News

K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

News

Himanshi Khurana's love for styling made her design the outfits for 'Stars'

Technology

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Technology

Google releases emergency update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023 in Chrome

News

'Afwaah' trailer shows Bhumi, Nawaz's characters on the run

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 11,109 new Covid cases

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Aston Villa, Newcastle United to battle for Europe in Premier League (preview)

Sports

'I'm not injured anymore': Fit again Swiatek ready for Stuttgart Open title defense

Technology

Hyundai to develop moon-exploration mobility 'Rover'

News

How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!

Technology

Samsung cuts pay hike to average 4.1%, freezes raises for board members

Technology

Cook left amused after seeing 1984 Mac computer at Mumbai retail store

News

Jake Gyllenhaal would 'love' to star in 'Fiddler on the Roof' on broadway

News

Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her ‘best friend’ before ‘legal battle’ with Hrithik Roshan

Sports

Balbir Singh Sr, Milkha Singh to figure in Punjab textbooks

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US