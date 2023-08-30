scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

PhonePe forays into stock broking business, launches Share.Market app

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Leading digital payments platform PhonePe on Wednesday announced its entry into the stock broking business, and launched an app called ‘Share.Market’, allowing users to open their trading accounts and invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs.

According to the company, Share.Market elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence, quantitative research-based WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform, and a great customer experience for investors and traders alike.

“Our goal is to offer the benefits of Discount Broking while creating lasting value for our customers as they invest and trade. We will continue to invest in advanced technology, data, research, and immersive experiences to offer these benefits at scale and drive this new era of Value-led Discount Broking coupling intelligence with Broking,” Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the app will bring a new dimension to stock broking by providing quantitative research along with execution, a proven technology platform, at a competitive discount broking price.

This will help in creating an investing journey focused on wealth creation on a sustained basis, by taking a customer-first approach.

“Share.Market will bring newer demographics into Broking, helping them get started on their investing journey with off-the-shelf Quant research-led offerings, including WealthBaskets,” said Sujit Modi, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Share.Market.

The company mentioned that the investors and traders will gain access to wealth-building opportunities powered by real-time, value-rich insights and intelligence, embedded into products and DIY tools deeply integrated with execution experience, enabling them to make informed decisions.

The platform will also host a dedicated Markets section to track the stock market, Indices, Stocks, and Sectors with an intuitive Watchlist tracker.

PhonePe users can install the app as well as access the web platform by using their PhonePe-linked mobile numbers. Once they login, they can complete the KYC process to activate their Broking and Demat accounts.

–IANS

shs/svn

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Nepal in tournament opener
Next article
Gautam Singh Vig on gun sequence in ‘Junooniyat’: ‘Operating a revolver isn’t a walk in the park’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US