PhonePe to launch Indus Appstore in New Delhi on Feb 21

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) PhonePe is set to launch the Indus Appstore consumer app on February 21 in the capital.

The Android-based app store focuses on offering Indians a localised platform that allows them to discover and access apps in 12 regional languages, in addition to English.

Indus Appstore transcends the conventional app marketplace. It is built to embody India’s cultural and linguistic diversity, ensuring a seamless, language-centric, and enriched digital experience for every user.

The consumer app will be available in 12 Indian languages and English, ensuring users can explore, discover and download apps in their preferred language.

Indus Appstore eliminates the need for a mandatory email sign-in. Users can seamlessly log in using their phone number, simplifying the onboarding process and making it more accessible.

The app store boasts of an extensive collection of apps across various categories, spanning entertainment, education, finance, social media, and more.

Users can also explore apps through rich media content like app stories and videos, making the app discovery process more engaging and informative.

The launch of the Indus Appstore marks a much-needed shift from the dominance of global app marketplaces, catering to the unique challenges specific to the Indian market.

The platform’s no-commission policy is a revolutionary move, providing developers with unprecedented freedom and profitability, paving the way for a fairer revenue-sharing model in the app market.

The Indus Appstore launch event will witness the participation of India’s brightest startup founders who have built path-breaking companies. This event marks a pivotal moment following the successful launch of the developer platform to major app developers in September 2023.

In just seven years, PhonePe has scaled rapidly to become India’s leading consumer payments app with more than 510 million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 38 million merchants.

PhonePe also processes over 220 million daily transactions with an annualised total payment Value (TPV) of $1.4 trillion.

–IANS

na/vd