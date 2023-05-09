scorecardresearch
Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr to boost UPSC test preparation

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Ed-tech platform Physics Wallah (PW) on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 100 crore towards strengthening its UPSC vertical, and launched the first centre for for UPSC test preparation in Rajinder Nagar area here.

The edtech unicorn will invest the money towards augmenting its UPSC offerings for both online (UPSC Wallah) and offline (PWOnlyIAS) segment and aims to train over 3 lakh aspirants in the next three years.

“At PWONLYIAS, we are not just creating another coaching center; we are building a community of dedicated and passionate learners who are determined to achieve their goals,” said Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, PW.

PWOnlyIAS plans to open over 10 offline centres in the next three years, including in Jaipur, Allahabad, Patna, Lucknow, Indore, Pune and more.

Additionally, PWOnlyIAS is bringing state PCS courses in online mode, and has launched paid and free courses in Hindi and Hinglish for Bihar (BPSC), Uttar Pradesh (UPSSC), Madhya Pradesh (MPPSC) and in Marathi for Maharashtra (MPSC).

“We are dedicated to expanding the reach of PWOnlyIAS to every corner of India, ensuring that no deserving aspirant is left behind. Over the next three years, we aim to capture a 20 per cent market share of PW UPSC aspirants,” said Sumit Rewari, CEO, PWOnlyIAS.

PWOnlyIAS has designed a unique CTR-led course for its online and offline mode that includes tools like smart revision, progress tracking, concept clarity classes, doubt-solving sessions, and pen-holding sessions for answer writing to help aspirants excel in competitive exams.

The company has also onboarded 50 experienced faculty members who will undergo training under the faculty training programme (FTP).

PW has over 23 million subscribers across 48 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.5 rating on Google Play Store.

–IANS

na/

