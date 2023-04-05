scorecardresearch
Pinterest expands Creator Inclusion Fund to 5 more countries

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 5 (IANS) Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest announced that it is expanding its Creator Inclusion Fund to Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France.

The Fund is Pinterest’s incubator programme to elevate Creators from historically marginalised communities through financial and educational support, according to the company.

The company started the programme in 2021 as it saw a need to uplift Creators from communities that have been disproportionately under-represented — including Black, Latin, LGBTQIA+, Asian, Indigenous people and persons with disabilities.

“Expanding this programme will unlock more opportunities for disproportionately underrepresented creators and content producers to gain financial support, exposure, resources and reach new audiences looking to be inspired by their passions on our platform,” Zeny Shifferaw, Creator Inclusion Lead at Pinterest, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company mentioned that since its inception, the programme has provided support and a path to success to dozens of Creators from the US, UK and Brazil across Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Wellness and Food.

They have received training and deep industry insights from experts in the field, personalised consulting and a financial grant in cash and ad credits.

In February, Pinterest announced that it now has 450 million monthly active users globally, growing 4 per cent year-over-year.

The company CEO Bill Ready said the global mobile app users, which account for over 80 per cent of the impressions and revenue, grew 14 per cent.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

'Can hear through video conferencing ', SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases
SpaceX Starship's 1st test flight may takeoff on April 10: Report
