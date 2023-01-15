scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

By News Bureau

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) The prestigious Central government entity, Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will teach the local bodies and private entities on the latest technologies in plastic reuse.

Sources in CIPET told IANS that the institute will be establishing five circular economy centres of plastic waste management centres in five localities as a pilot project.

Four of these circular economy centres will come up at Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. The place where the fifth centre will come up is not yet finalised, the official told IANS.

CIPET top management, however, said that the challenge was not recycling but logistics. The official said that this was the area where the local bodies could chip in as they would be able to recycle the waste at the source itself. This would help clear the logistics issue.

Another major challenge faced in the recycling of plastic is to set up a sustainable ecosystem for recycling and galvanizing for moulding new plastic products or manufacturing fuels.

CIPET is planning to provide more awareness among the people regarding Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on plastic waste and is holding talks with major industries to bring in viable and sustainable solutions.

The premier plastic research and training institute has already applied for Institute of Eminence recognition (IoE) and is likely to get it soon.

–IANS

aal/dpb

Previous article
Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta
Next article
3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

News

Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US