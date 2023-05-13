scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

US-based video game development studio Deviation Games, which is working on a new AAA PlayStation exclusive title, has reportedly been hit by layoffs.

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 13 (IANS) US-based video game development studio Deviation Games, which is working on a new AAA PlayStation exclusive title, has reportedly been hit by layoffs. According to VideoGamesChronicle, citing sources, about 90 members of staff may have been affected due to layoffs.

A number of employees have taken to social media to announce that they have been laid off and are currently seeking new employment opportunities.

“A bunch of my colleagues and friends were laid off from Deviation Games today. If any recruiters have open positions please consider hiring some of these wickedly talented folks!,” said Principal Technical Artist at Deviation Games Christopher Berry in a LinkedIn post.

Former Associate Producer at Deviation Games Jared B on LinkedIn wrote, “Unfortunately I was affected by the layoffs today at Deviation Games. I am looking for roles in Production immediately.”

Jason Blundell, one of Deviation Games’ co-founders, left the studio in September of last year, said the report.

Meanwhile, video game software developer Unity Software has announced to lay off nearly 600 employees, or 8 per cent of its workforce, in order to continue to position itself for long-term and profitable growth.

According to a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it will incur approximately $26 million in charges in connection with the restructuring, “which are substantially all cash expenditures and which will be substantially incurred in the second quarter of 2023.”

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study
Next article
Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula
This May Also Interest You
News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

News

Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

News

Netflix plans to cut $300 mn in spending this year: Report

Technology

Tesla recalls over 1.1 mn EVs in China due to braking issue

News

Jamie Foxx is 'recuperating' well, says daughter Corrine Foxx

News

Priyanka Chopra arrives for Parineeti-Raghav engagement ceremony

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US