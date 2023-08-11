scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

PLI for large scale electronics manufacturing sees Rs 6,887cr worth investment

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The government on Friday said the production-linked scheme (PLI) for large scale electronics manufacturing (including mobiles) has seen investments worth Rs 6,887 crore (till June 2023), already surpassing the target for FY24 which was Rs 5,488 crore. 

The PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, notified in April 2020 for a period of five years, extended an incentive of 3-6 per cent on incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments like mobile phones and specified electronic components, to eligible companies.

“During the scheme tenure, the scheme is expected to contribute investment of Rs 7,000 crore, production of Rs 8,12,550 crore, exports of Rs 4,87,530 crore and generated employment of 2,00,000 (direct jobs),” Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told the Rajya Sabha.

Till June this year, the PLI scheme has generated Rs 3,30,612 crore worth production, Rs 1,56,051 crore worth exports, and 62,173 direct jobs (cumulative).

“The government’s goal is to broaden and deepen the country’s electronic manufacturing ecosystem as well as increase India’s participation in electronics Global Value Chains (GVCs),” said the minister.

Till date, 32 applicants have been approved under the PLI scheme.

To improve the quality of electronic goods manufactured or imported into the country, the IT Ministry’s 2021 notification mandates compulsory compliance for manufacture or store for sale, import, sell or distribute of notified electronic goods or articles to corresponding Indian standards.

Under this order, the ministry has notified 64 electronic goods or articles for mandatory compliance.

–IANS

na/pgh

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming' heads to TIFF 2023 for world premiere
This May Also Interest You
News

Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming' heads to TIFF 2023 for world premiere

News

Abhishek Banerjee thought he would portray SRK in 'Dream Girl 2'

Sports

Football: India's Jyoti Chouhan renews contract with Croatia's WFC Dinamo Zagreb for a second season

News

Vipul Shah, Prem Parija visit National War Memorial to pay homage to real-life commandos

Technology

Instagram's new feature to let users add music to their grid post

Sports

WI v IND: India aim for significant contribution from batters as they eye series-levelling win over West Indies (preview)

Technology

Samsung to start early delivery of new foldables for pre-booked customers in India

Technology

Main coolant pipeline for third atomic power plant at Kudankulam completed

Technology

Google Slides' new feature lets users highlight key content while presenting

News

Rajinikanth's secret for looking young & vibrant at 73: Himalayan medicinal root given by sages

News

Margot Robbie gets offered $250k for exclusive pictures of her feet by exhibition website

News

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 3' is no longer in development

News

Norwegian DJ Kygo to make his debut in India with Palm Tree Music Festival

Technology

Huawei smartphone sales finally grow after 2 years amid US sanctions

Sports

13 clubs, 156 matches: AIFF League Committee decides on I-League 2023-24 format

Technology

Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa take on NorthEast FC in prelude to Mohun Bagan v East Bengal derby

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out multi-account feature on Android beta

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US