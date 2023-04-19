scorecardresearch
PM Modi discusses India's tech-powered transformations with Apple CEO

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stressed that he is committed to growing and investing across the country, as they discussed with him tech-driven transformations happening in the country.

Cook, who is in India to launch the company’s flagship retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, thanked PM Modi for the warm welcome he received.

“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment,” Cook said in a tweet, posting a picture with PM Modi.

“We are committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook added.

PM Modi replied: “An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India”.

Apple is ramping up its manufacturing in India, along with growing its retail presence.

Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Amid the local manufacturing push and an upcoming widespread retail store strategy, Apple shipped $7.5 billion worth iPhones and iPads in India in FY22-23, according to CMR data accessed by IANS.

In FY23, Apple shipped more than 7 million iPhones and half a million iPads in the country, registering a 28 per cent growth for iPhone shipments, according to initial estimates provided by market intelligence firm CMR.

