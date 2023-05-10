scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a programme marking National Technology Day 2023, at Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

The programme will also mark the commencement of celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11 to 14.

On the occasion, Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple scientific projects worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory – India (LIGO-India).

It will be one of the handful laser interferometer gravitational wave observatories in the world.

Prime Minister Modi will also virtually dedicate ‘Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant, Visakhapatnam’ to the nation. India will join select group of nations with capacity to produce Rare Earth Permanent Magnets.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation, the ‘National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility’ and the ‘Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility’.

The facilities will boost the country’s capacity for cancer treatment and for advanced medical imaging.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several cancer hospitals and facilities, which will decentralise and enhance provisioning of world class cancer care in different regions of the country.

–IANS

ans/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
National games logo to be unveiled on May 14
Next article
Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Health & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

News

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

Technology

Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing

News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US