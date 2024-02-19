HomeWorldTechnology

PM Modi witnesses Samsung 'Galaxy AI' at UP event

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met J.B. Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, at the UP Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 (GBC 4.0) and witnessed the recently-launched ‘Galaxy AI’ features.

Park showcased various features of ‘Galaxy AI’ to PM Modi at the UP ‘Global Investors’ Summit 2023’.

He explained the contribution of Samsung engineers to ‘Galaxy AI’, the company said in a statement.

Park also talked about the 28 year journey of Samsung in Noida wherein, it has set up one manufacturing plant — the world’s largest in Noida — and two R&D centres.

‘Galaxy AI; features include ‘Live Translate’ which is a two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. It also offers intuitive, gesture-driven ‘Circle to Search’ with Google.

In 2018, PM Modi inaugurated the world’s largest mobile factory of Samsung Electronics in Noida’s sector 81.

As Samsung doubles down on infusing AI into its flagship devices, its research and development team in India has been contributing significantly to create ‘AI phones’ of the future.

Samsung R&D Institute India – Bangalore (SRI-B), the company’s largest software R&D centre outside South Korea, has been contributing to the development of breakthrough innovations in Galaxy series by closely collaborating with Korean teams and other overseas R&D centres like Samsung Research America (SRA).

