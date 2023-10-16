Popular game Minecraft sells over 300 mn copies to date

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Popular Microsoft-owned game Minecraft has sold a massive 300 million copies to date, remaining one of the best-selling games of all time.

It might feel like Minecraft’s blocky biomes have been around since the beginning of time and the game is turning 15 next year.

“Together we’ve been crafting pickaxes (15 million of them) discovering diamonds (6.7 million), and slaying 15 million skeletons,” the company said in a statement.

“Just recently, we also crossed 300 million copies sold, a milestone no-one could have dreamed of when we were all building our first dirt houses,” the company added.

To put it in perspective, Thriller, the bestselling album of all time, has sold around 70 million copies. The bestselling console, the PS2, sold around 155 million units.

The new milestone was announced during the ‘Minecraft Live 2023’ on Sunday. Game director Agnes Larsson and a few Minecraft developers unveiled some of the key features heading to Minecraft as part of next year’s update.

Minecraft Legends, which received major updates in August, will get some exciting new features in its second update, its biggest one yet.

“In a ‘ribbiting’ twist, heroes will now be able to hop into battle on the fearless frog, a brave mount that can swim faster and jump higher than any other steed,” said principal design director, Craig Leigh.

The “Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC” will return to Minecraft on November 7.

‘Minecraft Live’ also revealed that BBC Studios and Minecraft Education are teaming up once again to reimagine Earth’s most intriguing corners (and creatures) into an explorable, blocky format.

“Planet Earth III, created by BBC Earth, is appearing on screens next year, followed by the new DLC coming to both Minecraft Education and Minecraft Marketplace soon after,” said the company.

–IANS

