scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Soon, the government is going to help millions of people track their lost or stolen mobile phones, as a new portal — www.sancharsaathi.gov.in — is set to be unveiled on May 17, which is also the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

This new portal will help people track and find their lost mobile phones.

The Sanchar Saathi portal will be officially unveiled by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 17. The portal will be available throughout the country and cater to lost or stolen mobile phones connected to all telecom circles.

As of now, this portal caters only to Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Till date with the help of this portal, 4,70,000 lost or stolen mobile phones have been blocked. Also, more than 2,40,000 mobile phones have been tracked through this portal, official sources informed. Around 8,000 phones have also been recovered through the portal.

With the help of this portal, users can also access their SIM card number and block it if anybody is found using the SIM through the owner’s ID.

–IANS

ans/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Italian Open: Osorio upsets Garcia to reach pre-quarters
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Italian Open: Osorio upsets Garcia to reach pre-quarters

Sports

IPL 2023: Unruly section of Hyderabad crowd interrupts SRH-LSG match after umpiring error

News

Ragneeti: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti get engaged at a glittering ceremony

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to go after the bowlers, that was Krunal's message to batters which led to Lucknow's win

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with 7-wicket win over Hyderabad (Ld)

News

Maha cops bust sex racket in posh hotels with Bhojpuri actress-model, nab 3

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

Technology

'Matter of concern for security of the state': SC on ISRO scientist's unauthorised association with foreign institution

Sports

Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat in final, Sukant Kadam in semis of Thailand International 2023

News

'Woh Toh Hai Albela' actress Hiba Nawab reveals her inspiration behind her part in the show

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat's 'Sweet Tooth' fuels alarming rise in diabetes cases

News

Jayati Bhatia joins the cast of TV family drama 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

News

Ayushmann all set for his maiden music concert in Dehradun

Sports

Italian Open: Rain plays spoilsport, delays Saturday's action on clay court event

News

Ruhee Dosani to showcase genderless fashion on Cannes red carpet

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad carry Hyderabad to 182/6 against Lucknow

Sports

India celebrates historic 1000th MotoGP race with bike rally to Gurugram

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US