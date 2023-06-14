scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Potential Iran deal not binding on Israel: PM Netanyahu

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, June 14 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a parliament committee that Israel will not be constrained by any international nuclear deal with Iran.

His remarks at the parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee came on Tuesday amid media reports that the US was making progress toward a nuclear deal with Iran, an arch-foe of Israel in the Middle East.

“No agreement with Iran will be binding on Israel, which will continue to do everything to defend itself,” Netanyahu told the committee, according to a statement released on his behalf.

Iran “aspires to the destruction of Israel,” he noted.

Netanyahu, a staunch opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, maintains that the emerging new deal will enable Iran to develop nuclear weapons without the burden of the sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our policy is aimed at increasing the circle of peace to stop Iran and its proxies,” the Israeli leader said, referring to Israel’s key security strategy based on forging new alliances in the Middle East.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lebanon, France ink health cooperation agreement
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Lebanon, France ink health cooperation agreement

Sports

Squash World Cup 2023: India start campaign with 4-0 win over Hong Kong

News

'Gandii Baat' poster triggers row for allegedly mocking Goddess Lakshmi

Sports

Indian Team comprising 280 members, including 198 athletes, head to Berlin for Special Olympics – Summer Games

Health & Lifestyle

Tribunal asks Centre, Delhi govts to take action against quacks

Sports

CWC Qualifying: Thrilling games, terrific tons on first day of warm-up matches

Sports

Venus Williams crashes out in opener with sister Serena watching from the stands

Sports

Make nation proud, AIFF President, Secretary General inspire India U-17 team ahead of Asian campaign

Sports

Premier Handball League: Sumit Kumar stars as Maharashtra Ironmen outplay Delhi Panzers 41-31

News

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath Part 1' to release on October 20

Technology

Curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping, e-commerce entities told

Sports

Golf: Large field ready for action as Women's Pro Tour returns to Hosur for eighth-leg

News

Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

Sports

Football: Five bids received for direct entry into I-League 2023-24 season

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Skipper Chhetri applauds enthusiastic fans at Kalinga Stadium, urges more support for India's next match

News

Boman Irani not aware of ‘Munna Bhai 3’; focused on his own debut film

Technology

E-commerce entities told to curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping

News

'Elemental' director Peter Sohn says film has 'something for everyone'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US