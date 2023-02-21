scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Pre-order OnePlus 11R 5G now in India with special bundle offer

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday said that users in India can pre-order the latest performance flagship OnePlus 11R 5G starting at Rs 39,999, from February 21 at 12 p.m.

The company recently unveiled the latest addition to the OnePlus 11 Series — the OnePlus 11R 5G, an ultimate powerhouse that comes equipped with a powerful chipset, an efficient cooling system, super-fast charging, intelligent software, and much more.

For high-performance gamers, OnePlus has added a limited-time bundle offer with the device, where users will also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth Rs 5,999, at no additional cost during the pre-order phase. This offer is valid till stocks last, said the company.

Users can click ‘Notify me’ on OnePlus.in or Amazon.in to stay updated, according to the company.

The OnePlus 11R 5G will be available for Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant.

The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and amazon.in

Citibank users can also avail instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R through Citibank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

There is also up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the device, on purchase using major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and amazon.in, said the company.

The Red Cable Club (RCC) members can avail up to Rs 2,000 discount exclusively on Red Cable Club linked devices, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

The OnePlus R Series brings the perfect combination of top-of-the-line hardware and software at a more accessible price point for tech enthusiasts and gamers, and the OnePlus 11R 5G is the latest extension of that vision, said the company.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Samsung Pay, Naver Pay collaborate to improve users' mobile payment experience
Next article
Ram Charan spotted barefoot at the airport knows why
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US