scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Prenatal depression may lead to heart problems after childbirth: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, April 20 (IANS) Women who experienced depression during pregnancy are more likely to be diagnosed with cardiovascular disease within two years after giving birth, according to a study of more than 100,000 people in the US.

The most significant association was between depression and ischemic heart disease, with individuals with depression having an 83 per cent higher risk of developing the condition than those without a depression diagnosis.

People with prenatal depression also had a 60 per cent higher risk of arrhythmia/cardiac arrest; a 61 per cent higher risk of cardiomyopathy; and a 32 per cent higher risk of new high blood pressure diagnosis.

The increased risk of cardiovascular disease was found even among individuals without high blood pressure during pregnancy, showed the findings published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Among those without high blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia or gestational hypertension) but prenatal depression, the risk for arrhythmia/cardiac arrest was 85 per cent; followed by ischemic heart disease (84 per cent); stroke (42 per cent); cardiomyopathy (53 per cent); and new high blood pressure diagnosis (43 per cent).

While previous research has found that about 20 per cent of individuals experience depression during pregnancy, little has been done on prenatal depression as a specific risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

“We need to use pregnancy as a window to future health,” said lead study author Christina M. Ackerman-Banks, Assistant Professor of obstetrics and gynaecology-maternal foetal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“Complications during pregnancy, including prenatal depression, impact long-term cardiovascular health. The postpartum period provides an opportunity to counsel and screen people for cardiovascular disease in order to prevent these outcomes,” she added.

The team analysed data from over 100,000 individuals who gave birth in the US between 2007 and 2019.

Additional pregnancy-related factors contributing to the development of cardiovascular disease may include chronic inflammation and increased stress-related hormones, the team noted.

“I recommend that anyone diagnosed with prenatal depression be aware of the implications on their long-term cardiovascular health, take steps to screen for other risk factors and consult with their primary care doctor in order to implement prevention strategies for cardiovascular disease,” Ackerman-Banks said.

“They should also be screened for Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol, and implement an exercise regimen, healthy diet and quit smoking.”

–IANS

rvt/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Twitter rival Koo lets go 30% of staff over course of the year amid global slowdown
Next article
Bollywood mourns demise of Pamela Chopra; stars extend their condolences
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Just 11.3% women use payment apps on smartphones in India: Report

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko overpowers Raducanu in opener, to face Ons Jabeur next

News

Sara Ali Khan wraps up Delhi schedule of 'Murder Mubarak,' shares picture

News

Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library

Technology

IIT Mandi team proposes solution to make buildings earthquake-resistant

News

K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor on first anniversary

Technology

Hackers target Indian account holders in tax-related smishing campaign: Report

News

Anshuman Jha shoots debut film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ on single 35mm lens

News

'Dance helped me fight depression': 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant opens up

Health & Lifestyle

Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

News

Bruce Springsteen contracts Covid, misses his archives' inaugural awards show

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

News

Tigmanshu Dhulia grew a barley field to ‘capture the essence’ of a scene in ‘Garmi’

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases at 575

Sports

My elbow is not in an ideal shape: Djokovic issues fitness update ahead of Srpska Open

Health & Lifestyle

Illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 4 held

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US