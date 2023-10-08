Primebook launches affordable WiFi Space laptop for early-age users

Primebook, a Shark Tank season 2-funded Android laptop brand, on Sunday announced the launch of their limited edition Primebook WiFi Space variant on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. Priced at just Rs 8,990, the limited-edition device is designed to provide a superior learning experience with its fast performance, ample storage space, and superior visuals for early-age users.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition features a 11.6-inch HD 720p IPS display screen, 8 hours+ battery life, 64 storage, 4 GB RAM, 1.8GHZ processor, access to Android apps, 2.4/5 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5, and a 2MP front camera with GPS.

The laptop also comes with Primebook’s proprietary PrimeOS, optimised for e-learning applications.

“Our goal is to make learning an engaging and accessible experience for learners everywhere. This variant is priced keeping that in mind and comes with stickers that are fun for students. I can’t wait to see response for this variant”, said Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook.

The laptop has a 30W charger, and a Type-C cable. Additionally, Primebook offers customer support both online and through wireless communication.

Primebook was founded by IIT Delhi alums and co-founders Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant in 2018.

The brand has since worked with NGOs, schools and edtech companies across geographies to enable a smooth transition to hybrid and e- learning.