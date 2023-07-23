scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) US-based proptech startup Stoa has laid off 80 per cent of its workforce after undergoing dramatic cutbacks.

The company has raised a total of $300 million since its inception in 2017, with $100 million raised in equity and $200 million raised in debt. Between November 2021 and August 2022, nearly the full amount was raised in less than a year, reports CTech.

In addition, the company recently got an unknown investment and stated that it is considering several options.

“In response to the changes in the real estate market, the company is undergoing a reorganisation and has reduced its workforce to about 20 employees. Currently, there are several deals on the table that the company is considering,” the company was quoted as saying.

The company was founded by Israelis Or Agassi (CEO), Tom Sella, and Jonathan Saragossi, who has since left the company, the report mentioned.

FlipOS, Stoa’s iBuyer software platform, was created to help real estate investors buy, refurbish, and sell homes more quickly and efficiently.

Meanwhile, US-based free streaming app Plex has laid off about 20 per cent of its workforce due to a drop in overall advertising revenue.

According to The Verge, every department has been affected due to the layoff and about 37 workers lost their jobs.

“Plex’s ad business has been ‘significantly impacted’ by the downturn in global advertising markets, and unfortunately, we cannot know how long ad markets and pricing will continue to be depressed and volatile,” Plex CEO Keith Valory was quoted as saying.

“The company has decided to try and get its budget back to being cash-flow positive in the next 18 months, but the only way to reach profitability under these constraints is to significantly reduce our personnel expenses,” he added.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse
Next article
Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude, says Christopher Nolan
This May Also Interest You
News

Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude, says Christopher Nolan

News

Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

Sports

INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

News

Two exercises in futility (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Technology

Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Technology

Researchers spot 500 genes that directly influence what we eat

Technology

As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources

Technology

5th generation Samsung foldable smartphones set to raise the bar: Experts

Technology

China leads lunar race, but Chandrayaan-3 can be a gamechanger

Technology

ISRO has a busy 2023 as it sets its sights on the sun

Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Debutant Mukesh Kumar earns praise from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

News

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park' to get funding

News

Drake says he likes women who are into Cosplay

Technology

Dorsey's 1st tweet NFT now has a paltry price of less that $2K

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Brampton Wolves register victories on Day 3

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US