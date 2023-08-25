scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Protect users from data scraping, 12 key regulators tell social media giants

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Social media companies and the operators of websites that host publicly accessible personal data have obligations under data protection and privacy laws to protect personal information on their platforms from unlawful data scraping, regulators at a dozen international privacy watchdogs have said in a joint statement.

The joint statement, issued at a time when generative AI poses new challenges to people’s data, has been sent directly to Alphabet (YouTube), ByteDance (TikTok), Meta Platforms (Instagram, Facebook and Threads), Microsoft (LinkedIn), Sina Corp (Weibo), and X Corp (X, previously Twitter).

The statement, singed by the key privacy regulators from the UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, New Zealand, Colombia, Jersey, Morocco, Argentina and Mexico, urged social media platforms to protect users’ public posts from scraping, saying that mass data scraping incidents that harvest personal information can constitute reportable data breaches in many jurisdictions.

Scraped personal information can be exploited for various purposes, such as monetisation through re-use on third-party websites, sale to malicious actors, or private analysis or intelligence gathering, resulting in serious risks to individuals.

“In most jurisdictions, personal information that is ‘publicly available’, ‘publicly accessible’ or ‘of a public nature’ on the internet, is subject to data protection and privacy laws,” they wrote.

Social media companies and the operators of other websites that host publicly accessible personal information also have data protection obligations with respect to third-party scraping from their sites.

“SMCs and other websites are responsible for protecting individuals’ personal information from unlawful data scraping,” the privacy regulators added.

As no one safeguard will adequately protect against all potential privacy harms associated with data scraping, SMCs and other websites should implement multi-layered technical and procedural controls to mitigate the risks, they advised.

The regulators said they welcome any feedback from SMCs in the next one month, demonstrating how they comply with the expectations outlined in this joint statement.

–IANS

na/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ugandan President Museveni to unveil touring ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy
Next article
Carlos Santana apologises for anti-transgender comments at concert
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US