Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial business, AWS India and South Asia, has moved on from the Cloud giant, sources said on Friday.

Chandok, who joined the company more than four years ago, is moving on from AWS India effective August 31, sources told IANS.

Vaishali Kasture, Head–Enterprise, Mid-Market and Global Businesses, AWS India & South Asia (AISPL) is taking on the role of interim leader of Commercial business, AWS India and South Asia.

Chandok’s departure comes as AWS, the Cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, last month announced plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore ($23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent jobs in Indian businesses each year, said the company.

AWS last year announced the launch of its second infrastructure region in the country in Hyderabad.

“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region and our AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region will support this by enabling local customers with data residency preferences to store data securely in India, while providing customers with even lower latency across the country,” Chandok had told IANS in December last year.

“We have also designed and delivered first-of-a-kind innovation to restrict access to customer data,” he added.

