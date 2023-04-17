scorecardresearch
PwC India announces to invest over Rs 600 cr towards employees' wellbeing

PwC India is committed to invest over Rs 600 crore over the next three years towards the holistic growth, development and wellbeing of its people

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) PwC India on Monday said it is committed to invest over Rs 600 crore over the next three years towards the holistic growth, development and wellbeing of its people through its new ‘People Experience Framework’. The framework enables employees to gain access to personalised opportunities that allow them to live their lives how they want to, including meeting the needs of their families, finding work that aligns with their purpose and values, thereby creating an environment in which they are building the skills needed for the future.

“Our new People Experience Framework will bring in increased emphasis on growth and development, customised rewards, benefits and well-being that are stitched into our daily experiences, and where we have the flexibility to support our people as their lives and needs shift over time,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

PwC India has announced a non-residential executive MBA programme for regular full-time employees up to the Director level, wherein the firm will sponsor 75 per cent of the course fees for employees (up to Rs 10 lakh per person).

In addition to this, sponsorship of self-initiated learning certifications has been increased to up to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 30,000 before.

The firm has announced an increase in medical coverage to (Rs 20 lakh) for every employee, their spouse and two children (up from an average of Rs 5 lakh).

Apart from this, a ‘Recharge and Rejuvenate’ policy has been introduced so that each employee is entitled to a minimum downtime of 10 days in a year. Paternity leaves have also been enhanced to 30 days, the company said.

“Just as we are relentlessly client focused, we will continue to invest in our people. The most meaningful workplace experiences are those that are created with people’s interests top of mind,” said Padmaja Alaganandan, Chief People Officer, PwC India.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
