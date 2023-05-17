scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Data analytics and business intelligence platform Qlik on Wednesday announced it has acquired scalable data management solution provider Talend for an undisclosed sum.

The combined entity is led by CEO Mike Capone, that will expand the company’s capabilities for modern enterprises to access, transform, trust, analyse and take action with data.

“Qlik’s broad expertise in data integration, analytics, AI and machine learning combined with Talend’s data integration and data quality solutions, will provide customers the most comprehensive solution in the industry,” said Capone.

As data fragmentation, driven by thousands of sources and targets, has increased, organisations have had to choose from incomplete legacy solutions, cloud lock-in, or multiple disparate point solutions — all of which come with cost and innovation risks.

“These are two market-leading companies that will enable customers to benefit across the data and analytics lifecycle regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey,” said Mike Leone, Principal Analyst for Analytics and AI, Enterprise Strategy Group.

Qlik said it will continue to remain open to virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, ensuring customers always have the data they need, whenever they need it.

Qlik has more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally
Next article
Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing
This May Also Interest You
News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

News

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?

Health & Lifestyle

Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

News

SRK hosts US Ambassador to India in 'Mannat', he says: 'Learning more about film industry in Mumbai'

News

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role

News

Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler, says Ian Bishop

Sports

IPL 2023: To straightaway play in high-pressure situation shows how strong mentally Mohsin is, says Krunal Pandya

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sits with Korean Pop star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024

News

Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US