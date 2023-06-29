scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Qualcomm announces finalists of its Design in India Challenge

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Chip maker Qualcomm on Thursday announced the 12 finalists of its hardware startup incubation programme — Design in India Challenge 2023.

Launched in collaboration with Nasscom and Startup India, the 8th edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge received around 145 applications representing a variety of sectors and applications.

The finalists are — Augrade Private Limited, Auklr Technologies Private Limited, Ayati Devices Private Limited, Flo Mobility Private Limited, Livnsense Technologies Private Limited, Marcn Technologies Private Limited, Rymo Technologies Private Limited, Savemom Private Limited, Siamaf Healthcare, Thryv Mobility Private Limited, Trebirth Private Limited, and Zebu Intelligent Systems Private Limited.

“We stand in awe of the visionary startups revolutionising sectors such as healthcare, training, EV transportation, wireless broadband, consumer electronics, and notably, agriculture. With masterful integration of 5G, hybrid-AI, robotics, drones, and extended reality, they have become catalysts for India’s impressive digital transformation,” Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated, said in a statement.

The finalists will receive a grant of up to Rs 3.2 lakh along with mentorship and access to Qualcomm Innovation Labs, enabling them to build out their prototypes for various commercial use cases and applications.

Finalists will also qualify to receive an incentive for patent-filing and business development opportunities from Qualcomm Technologies’ global sales and business teams, according to the company.

“Qualcomm Design in India Challenge is our commitment to nurturing the enormous tech talent in India with our expertise and established technologies. We’ve been empowering India with the latest tech innovations and solutions, and we continue to encourage budding entrepreneurs and businesses to build revolutionary solutions that reshape our country,” Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. and President of

Qualcomm India & SAARC, said in a statement.

The company said that applicants submitted unique product demonstrations across a variety of product categories such as IoT, Automotive, Smart Infrastructure, Edge Compute, Health Tech, Robotics and Drones and Agri Tech, among others.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson leave Delhi Capitals after franchise’s ninth-place finish in IPL 2023
Next article
Kerala ready to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly: Minister
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kerala ready to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly: Minister

Sports

Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson leave Delhi Capitals after franchise’s ninth-place finish in IPL 2023

Technology

Diet soda sweetener may soon be declared cancer causing agent: Report

News

Michael Caine makes rare public appearance alongside fellow Korean War veterans

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Payal Dev – Sanam Aa Gaya Song Lyrics starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Technology

AirTag helps bust robbers who stole $62K in thefts: Report

News

Daniel Day-Lewis looks unrecognisable as he steps out with crutches, long grey hair

Technology

People may be more likely to believe AI-generated tweets: Study

Technology

Microsoft launches new AI Skills initiative to help people learn AI

News

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ to have its premiere on midnight on July 6

Sports

Pro Kabaddi: Can't wait for start of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, says Pawan Sehrawat

Technology

Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

Sports

Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women

News

After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

News

Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

News

Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US