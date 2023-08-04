scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Qualcomm India appoints Savi Soin as President

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Chip major Qualcomm on Friday announced to appoint Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India, effective immediately. He will report to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies.

Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India President for the last 5 years, will relocate to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego, the US, and transition to a new role as a Vice President to lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

As President of Qualcomm India, Soin will be in charge of leading and executing the company’s strategy in the country by fostering relationships with industry partners and the government across mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial and IoT and communication infrastructure sectors.

Soin has been with Qualcomm for more than 20 years, with the last 10 years as part of Qualcomm’s senior leadership team.

“India is a priority market for Qualcomm, and we remain committed to investing in it,” said Cathey.

In his new role, “Soin will continue to drive growth in one of the fastest growing economies, supporting India’s digital transformation and the development of its domestic technology innovation capabilities,” Cathey added.

Soin said it is a privilege to return home and India has an enormous opportunity to drive the global digital transformation with its scale and resources.

“My objective is to partner with the Indian ecosystem to accelerate this transformation using Qualcomm’s technology innovations across sectors,” he added.

Earlier, under Vagadia, Qualcomm strengthened its position in India as an ecosystem enabler and leader in wireless technologies, built important relationships with stakeholders towards the roll out of 4G and 5G in the country, and expanded its presence in industry segments like Automotive and IoT.

–IANS

 na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bradley Cooper wants Tom Brady to 'get lost' amid Irina Shayk dating rumour
This May Also Interest You
News

Bradley Cooper wants Tom Brady to 'get lost' amid Irina Shayk dating rumour

Technology

20% of Indian unicorns to struggle due to regulatory challenges, unclear business models

Technology

US fines robocallers record $300 mn, blocks billions of scam calls

Technology

Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Andy Jassy bet big on generative AI

Sports

Football: Flamengo's Brazilian striker Pedro on Benfica's radar

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Greece's PAOK crush Beitar Jerusalem in qualifier

Technology

Microsoft denies existence of Xbox ban exploit

Sports

WI v IND, 1st T20I: Losing wickets in a row cost us the match, says skipper Hardik Pandya

Technology

Instagram to now protect users from unwanted DM requests

News

Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt mehendi scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was from her real marriage

Technology

Musk denies report to launch stock trading platform

Technology

We set June quarter records in India driven by robust iPhone sales: Tim Cook

Technology

After New York, Chicago's downtown buildings are slowly sinking: Study

Sports

1st T20I: Bowlers help West Indies beat India by four runs, take 1-0 lead

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Spain's Hector Yuste

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian men's hockey team hammers China 7-2 in opener

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG thrash Bangladesh Army Football Team 5-0 in opener

Technology

Humans unable to reliably detect deepfake speech: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US