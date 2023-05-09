scorecardresearch
Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

San Francisco, May 8 (IANS) Chipmaker Qualcomm on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an Israel-based fabless semiconductor company Autotalks that builds chipsets and system-on-a-chip technology to aid in automotive safety.

By acquiring Autotalk, Qualcomm Technologies will add Autotalk’s dual-mode, production-ready safety solutions to its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio, a comprehensive suite of cloud-connected automotive platforms.

Autotalks’ technology is utilised in sensors designed to assist drivers of various types of vehicles, including bikes and cars, to detect potential road hazards, such as other vehicles in blind spots.

In addition, this technology enables communication between vehicles that use compatible technology, which enhances responsiveness and promotes safer driving.

aceWe have been investing in V2X research, development and deployment since 2017 and believe that as the automotive market matures, a standalone V2X safety architecture will be needed for enhanced road user safety, as well as smart transportation systems,” Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said in a statement.

“We share Autotalks’ decades-long experience and commitment to build V2X technologies and products with a focus on solving real-world road user safety challenges,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that the combination of Autotalks’ expertise and industry-leading products with Qualcomm’s 20 years of automotive industry experience and commitment to V2X aims to help accelerate the development and adoption of V2X solutions to improve traffic efficiency and help with driver and road user safety.

“We are confident that by combining our knowledge and expertise, we will not only deliver strong V2X products that will enhance transportation efficiency and safety for road users but will accelerate widespread adoption of V2X. We look forward to serving the auto industry together with Qualcomm and to bring the best technologies to market,a Hagai Zyss, CEO of Autotalks, said in a statement.

