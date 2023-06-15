scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Qualcomm unveils new suite of video collaboration solutions

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 15 (IANS) Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled the ‘Video Collaboration Platform’, a new suite of video collaboration solutions that allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to easily design and deploy video conferencing products featuring superior video, audio and customisable on-device AI.

The Qualcomm Video Collaboration Platform is a one-stop solution which provides essential hardware and software features specifically customised for video conferencing, the company said in a statement.

“Customers can quickly design and deploy a wide variety of video conferencing products, from enterprise video collaboration systems and huddle room systems to digital whiteboards, to touch controllers and personal devices for the home.”

Industry-leading innovations from Qualcomm Technologies in connectivity, compute, AI, audio, and video combine to deliver features that reduce distractions, boost productivity, and let remote meeting callers feel more connected to conference room participants by giving everyone in the room individual views, resulting in an equal viewing experience for all.

Future meeting experiences will have even more powerful video, speech and text capabilities due to the rapid advancement of generative AI.

By distributing workloads across the cloud and edge-based devices, collaboration devices with dedicated hardware support for on-chip AI acceleration will be able to improve these experiences.

“Qualcomm Technologies is continuing to utilise our rich history and leading technologies across connectivity, compute, AI, camera, and audio to ensure today’s immersive collaboration solutions are equipped to support the ever-expanding uses for tomorrow,” said Dev Singh, Vice President, Business Development and Head of Building, Enterprise & Industrial Automation, Qualcomm Technologies.

“Qualcomm Technologies has worked in tandem with a variety of industry experts to create an ecosystem of hardware and software Video Collaboration Platforms from which customers can jump start their own product development, commercialise products in less time, and maximise their resources on differentiating features,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dethroned World No.1 Alcaraz to defend Argentina Open title
Next article
Pakistan batter Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pakistan batter Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Sports

Dethroned World No.1 Alcaraz to defend Argentina Open title

News

'Indian Police Force' actress Isha Talwar says 'Rohit Shetty is his own hero on sets'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Ram Siya Ram Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

News

Isha Talwar excited to be part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Sports

'I wouldn't have picked Moeen Ali', says Michael Atherton on England XI for first Ashes Test

Technology

1st-ever human synthetic model embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Technology

Automotive digital marketplace TrueCar lays off 24% of workforce

Technology

IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

Technology

Musk says SpaceX will launch Starship in about 2 months

Technology

UAE astronaut images Cyclone Biparjoy from space

Technology

Many Twitter workers had their car windows smashed: Musk

Sports

Football: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to step down in December

News

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' weapons expert was 'likely hungover' when loading live bullet in gun

Technology

IBM achieves new breakthrough in quantum computing

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s

Technology

OpenAI trained its AI models on YouTube data: Report

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, 16, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US