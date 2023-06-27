scorecardresearch
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS): Chip maker Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which is designed to meet consumer needs in the value tier by providing effortless multi-tasking, advanced photography and videography, and reliable connections.

The company has creatively engineered the chipset to make incredible mobile experiences accessible to more consumers globally.

“With this generational advancement in the Snapdragon 4-series, consumers will have greater access to the most popular and relevant mobile features and capabilities. We optimised every aspect of the platform in order to maximise the experiences for users,” Matthew Lopatka, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will provide effortless, all-day use with fast CPU speeds, sharp photography and videography, plus speedy 5G and Wi-Fi for reliable connections.

According to the company, commercial devices powered by this new chipset are expected to be announced in the second half of 2023.

Last week, Qualcomm said that it has extended its collaboration with Sony to power its future smartphones with next-generation Snapdragon platforms.

The companies agreed to work together on the next generations of premium, high and mid-tier smartphones.

The efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines.

