Qualcomm's Snapdragon powers Samsung’s new Galaxy lineup globally

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Chip maker Qualcomm on Wednesday announced that its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is powering Samsung’s new cutting-edge foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 — and latest Galaxy Tab S9 Series globally.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy defines a new standard for connected computing, including groundbreaking AI experiences, desktop-level gaming features, professional-grade photography, and more, for consumers around the world, according to the company.

“Samsung is important to our mission to deliver the world’s best mobile experiences to consumers. They continue to set the pace for innovation and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy power the newest flagship Galaxy device lineup—the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series,” Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, compute, & XR businesses, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy will help define a new era of professional quality camera experiences.

Snapdragon’s Cognitive ISP will enable real-time Semantic Segmentation to enhance images, ultra low-light video capture, and multi-frame noise reduction.

“Samsung is proud to feature the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy inside the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Tab S9 Series. We’re excited to see how these devices will enable new possibilities for our users,” Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Agency News Desk
