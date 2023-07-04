scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Quasar 'clocks' show Universe running 5 times slower soon after Big Bang

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, July 4 (IANS) Scientists have for the first time observed the early universe running in extreme slow motion, unlocking one of the mysteries of physicist Albert Einstein’s expanding universe.

Einstein’s general theory of relativity means that we should observe the distant — and hence ancient — universe running much slower than the present day.

However, peering back that far in time has proven elusive. Scientists have now cracked that mystery by using quasars as ‘clocks’. Quasars are the supermassive black holes at the centres of early galaxies.

“Looking back to a time when the universe was just over a billion years old, we see time appearing to flow five times slower,” said lead author Professor Geraint Lewis from the School of Physics and Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney.

“If you were there, in this infant universe, one second would seem like one second — but from our position, more than 12 billion years into the future, that early time appears to drag,” he said.

In the research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, Lewis and his collaborator, Dr Brendon Brewer from the University of Auckland, used observed data from nearly 200 quasars to analyse this time dilation.

“Thanks to Einstein, we know that time and space are intertwined and, since the dawn of time in the singularity of the Big Bang, the universe has been expanding,” Lewis said.

“This expansion of space means that our observations of the early universe should appear to be much slower than time flows today.

“In this paper, we have established that back to about a billion years after the Big Bang.”

Previously, astronomers have confirmed this slow-motion universe back to about half the age of the universe using supernovae — massive exploding stars — as ‘standard clocks’. But while supernovae are exceedingly bright, they are difficult to observe at the immense distances needed to peer into the early universe.

By observing quasars, this time horizon has been rolled back to just a tenth the age of the universe, confirming that the universe appears to speed up as it ages.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, triggers radio blackouts on Earth
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Raatan Kaaliyan' fuses Punjabi and pop
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India

News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Raatan Kaaliyan' fuses Punjabi and pop

Technology

Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, triggers radio blackouts on Earth

Technology

iQOO launches 'Neo 7 Pro' with 20W FlashCharge, 50MP ultra-sensing camera in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury during shooting for ‘Jawan’ in US, undergoes surgery

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter

News

Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Technology

Mastodon sees 294K increase in active users over weekend: CEO

Technology

Smartwatches may help detect Parkinson's 7 years before symptoms appear

News

Cate Blanchett feels she has to fight for the right to be an artiste while in Australia

Technology

China restricts exports of key materials used to make computer chips

Dialogues

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dialogues: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s funny dialogues in this twisted love story

News

Kartik, Kiara-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' manages to get only Rs 4 cr on first Monday

News

Ekta tore Smriti Irani's contract days before hiring her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii'

News

Kanye West dissed over his anti-Semitic remarks in 'The Idol' finale

Technology

Varanium Capital’s Rs 250 cr fund to empower 100 startups in India

Technology

Reddit fixes inaccurate active user counting issue

News

'The Dark Knight' stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US