scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo delays 50% salary of workers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has delayed 50 per cent salary of some employees, media reports said.

According to Business Today, citing sources, salary cuts have been made for employees in the manager and above grade levels.

“All employees manager grade and above have only received 50 per cent of the salary of June. Rest company says they will pay it later,” the source was quoted as saying.

“We were informed that we would get the rest of the salary between July 15 to 25. There are rumours of restructuring amid a cash crunch,” another employee working at the company confirmed.

In April, Dunzo laid off at least 30 per cent of its workforce, nearly 300 employees, after it raised $75 million in a fresh funding round.

The company also laid off 3 per cent of its workforce in January amid cost-cutting measures, as the company looked at team structures and network design to build efficiency in its teams.

According to the ‘Fairwork India Ratings 2022 Report, when it comes to fair work for gig workers among the digital platform economy in India, Dunzo along with Ola and Uber were the worst performers across parameters related to the working conditions of gig workers.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Coworking space platform Friyey shuts shop in deepening funding winter
Next article
India Inc faces steep decline in deal volumes, values amid economic challenges
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India Inc faces steep decline in deal volumes, values amid economic challenges

Technology

Coworking space platform Friyey shuts shop in deepening funding winter

News

Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on 'Hip-Hop India' is pure excitement

Technology

Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode

News

Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

News

‘Jawan’ ‘Prevue’: Karan Johar calls it ‘juggernaut of a blockbuster’, Sujoy Ghosh says ‘jhoomey jo jawan’

News

Kushal Tandon: 'Staying away from silver screen wasn't deliberate, was looking out for something good'

Technology

Dell Technologies joins Intel to launch AI skills lab in India

News

(IANS Preview) 'M:I 7': Tom Cruise rules, and how! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Technology

Leverage Edu closes Series C round, to focus on doubling revenue in FY24

Technology

1st 4-arm laparoscopic surgical device to cut surgeon workload

News

After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14

Health & Lifestyle

Donor cards can now be redeemed at all blood banks in UP

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 100 mn sign-ups (Ld)

News

50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on November 25 for 'The Final Lap Tour 2023'

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

News

Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots

News

Will Smith makes fun of son Jaden for not having kids yet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US