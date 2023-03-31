scorecardresearch
Quick Commerce sees 144% growth in mobile users in 2022: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Quick Commerce witnessed a growth of nearly 144 per cent in mobile users, becoming the topmost growth category in 2022, a new report showed on Friday.

According to Truecaller’s Mobile User Growth Trends Report 2022, quick commerce contributed 72 per cent of traffic in Tier 1 cities, with Sundays recording the highest user traffic.

However, job portals, which were the top growth category in 2021, faced pushback due to a flat job market.

“With this report, we want to extend our learnings to the product development community with critical app adoption insights and trends to help them chart out the next phase of product growth”, said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller for Business.

Moreover, fintech apps saw a 2x growth across Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities compared to 2021.

The report further mentioned that the social and content apps saw a 112.64 per cent growth rate, witnessing a spike due to major sporting events and the holiday season.

Fantasy and Sports apps witnessed consistent growth, with IPL, Asia Cup, and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup contributing the most to the trend.

The segment, which saw a growth of 71.50 per cent in 2022, recorded the highest growth in Tier 2 cities, said the report.

Across categories, Tier 2 cities saw the highest growth percentage, with cities such as Patna witnessing a 277.5 per cent growth rate and Jaipur witnessing a growth rate of 275.7 per cent.

Top Tier 3 cities included Hisar and Mohali at 289 per cent and 232 per cent, respectively, according to the report.

–IANS

shs/pgh

