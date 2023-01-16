scorecardresearch
Quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo cuts 3% of its workforce

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures, the platform confirmed on Monday.

Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo, told IANS that they are looking at team structures and network design to build efficiency into our teams.

“As we scale from 10 to 100, we are continuously learning how to redefine business processes at scale. Any decision that impacts people is tough, and always our last option,” said Biswas.

“We had to part ways with 3 per cent of our team strength. Whatever the numbers, these are people who chose to build their careers with Dunzo, and it is sad to have talented colleagues leave us,” he added.

The platform said it is extending the best support possible to help the impacted employees during their transition, without divulging much details.

E-commerce player Dunzo in January 2022 raised $240 million to expand its footprint in India.

The freshly-raised funds, said the company, will be used in enabling instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its ‘B2B’ business vertical to enable logistics for the local merchants.

The investment was led by Reliance Retail Ventures, with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital.

A ‘Fairwork India Ratings 2022 Report’ in December last year said that when it comes to fair work for gig workers among the digital platform economy in India, Ola, Uber and quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo are the worst performers across parameters related to the working conditions of gig workers.

–IANS

shs/na/vd

Australian Open: Tsitsipas kick-starts No. 1 bid with comfortable first-round win
I made my debut in all three formats in India quite a long time ago: Joe Root
