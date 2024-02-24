HomeWorldTechnology

Quickly addressed the issue: Google on ‘illegal’ AI responses to questions on PM Modi

Google said that it has worked “quickly to address” the responses generated by its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform Gemini regarding PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Google on Saturday said that it has worked “quickly to address” the responses generated by its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform Gemini regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The IT Ministry was in the process of issuing a notice to the tech giant over “problematic and illegal” responses by Google’s Gemini AI.

“We’ve worked quickly to address this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news,” a Google spokesperson told IANS.

“This is something that we’re constantly working on improving,” the spokesperson added.

On Friday, reports said that the company’s generative AI platform Gemini responded in an “objectionable” manner in a response to PM Modi.

“This #GeminiAI from @google is not just woke, it’s downright malicious @GoogleIndia. The GOI should take note,” a user wrote who responded to the post containing Gemini AI’s responses on political figures.

Responding to the post, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that there are “direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code.”

Meanwhile, Google has paused the ability of Gemini AI to generate images of people, as controversy erupted over inaccuracies in AI-generated historical images. The company made the decision while it works on “improving the accuracy of its responses.”

